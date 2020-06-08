ALEXANDRIA — At least one Madison County school superintendent served on the advisory council that helped the Indiana Department of Education shape its plan that could allow K-12 students to return to the classroom after being at home for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said she and the council have met three times since school buildings were closed around spring break in March. She was one of many educators, school nurses, business managers, school nurses and other specialists asked to weigh in on how returning to buildings for the 2020-21 school year might be possible.
“They would share their ideas with us, and we would react to them,” she said. “I believe the Department of Education listened to us.”
IDOE released Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools late last week. IDOE officials are conducting a webinar with superintendents throughout the state to collect their feedback and better address their questions and concerns.
“The Department of Ed really did the yeoman’s work to create the plan and share it with the State Board of Health and the governor’s office,” Brisco said.
Though the existence of the plan does not guarantee superintendents and school boards will be comfortable bringing students back into the buildings by the start of school around late July and early August, it does provide a framework, she said. In fact, Brisco said she’s not comfortable declaring it’s time to return.
“That plan is supposed to provide guardrails, and it’s supposed to provide some flexibility within those guardrails,” she said. “How can we design a plan that allows us to come back to school and make sure it’s safe for everyone? Whatever we do, we want to make sure that it’s doable.”
However, Brisco said she’s pleased with the early presentation for the plan so superintendents have time to meet with their staffs and weigh the various factors and how they might play out in their districts. Gov. Eric Holcomb had said the decision whether to have students return to school would be made in July, which Brisco said is too late if districts and schools are serious about bringing back students at the start of the school year.
“I can’t tell you how I feel about it until we put our ideas down on paper,” she said.
