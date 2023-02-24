ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s only bilingual officer was sworn in during the Board of Works and Public Safety’s meeting this week.
Logan Gossett is Alexandria Police Department’s newest patrolman.
Gossett was offered the job conditionally before being sworn in Tuesday, Brian Holtzleiter, assistant chief for Alexandria Police Department, said in a separate interview.
“We give the officers a conditional offer. It’s dependent upon them passing the PERF (Public Employees Retirement Fund) requirements, and the psychological and medical exams, which normally take a few weeks to a few months.”
Upon being sworn in, officers undergo a probationary year, as required by state law.
This means their continued employment depends upon them successfully passing Indiana Law Enforcement Academy training in Plainfield, according to Holtzleiter.
He will be departing for the police academy in June. He is expected to return to the department in September.
Gossett has already received basic training, including firearms and criminal law training, according to Holtzleiter Such training is required to obtain arrest powers.
Holtzleiter described Gossett as a hardworking officer with an uncommon work ethic; he’s always looking to improve himself and help those around him.
Gossett, who’s fluent in Spanish, has translated for fellow officer for both Alexandria and other departments.
“He’s been an asset not only for us but for other local departments as well,” Holtzleiter said.
Board of Works member Amy McCurry noted Gossett’s enthusiasm, saying she’s excited to have him in the department.