ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria's City Council adopted two resolutions Monday night about demolishing buildings along Washington Street.
In the first resolution, the city resolved to tear down three buildings. The second allows the city to submit to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs its application for a roughly $300,000 grant.
If the grant's approved, the city would use the funds to pay for demolishing the buildings.
In a separate interview, Council President Patty Kuhn said the grant would require a partial match of $50,000, which the city will pay with American Rescue Plan funds.
IDEM plan and agreement
Mayor Todd Naselroad said he wants to pull Alexandria out of a long-term wastewater control plan that is part of an agreement with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. He said if that's accomplished, it could save the city roughly $15 million.
"Had a meeting with IDEM this morning … We're still going to have to do projects, 'cause we need to get stormwater out of our (water) system. It's just the right thing to do."
In the interview, Kuhn said the purpose of the plan is to bring the city into compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations, which involve keeping wastewater and regular water systems separated.
Salary ordinance
Disagreement arose over the previously passed 2023 salary ordinance and whether some of the figures were correct.
"Ten percent (salary increase) across the board was what we voted for. … The mayor and clerk-treasurer did not have a 10% raise … they had 16% (mayor) and almost 16% (clerk-treasurer)," Kuhn said.
"It was pretty simple: 10% what their salary is for '22, you add to it (that salary)."
For the mayor, she said, "you get $61,476 instead of $65,000. (For Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErmen), you should be making $58,916 next year; you have yourself down for $62,000."
Naselroad responded, saying members of a previous council told him they thought the mayor should be paid more than the council and department heads. Kuhn said she was a member of that council and didn't remember voting for such a thing.
The council voted to have the accounting firm Baker Tilly check all the numbers before further action would be taken.
The next meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19.