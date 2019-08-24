ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria woman was bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida, according to a report by WTHR, The Herald Bulletin's newsgathering partner.
Scared to death and bleeding, Kathy Garringer ran from the water to her fiancé, who rushed her to the ER last Sunday.
A shark had taken a bite out of her foot.
'I am actually doing pretty good," she said. "I really am, considering I could have lost my whole foot and my toes."
Garringer and her fiancée', Mark Collett, were vacationing on a Jacksonville, Fla., beach. She was jumping the waves.
"As I was coming down, I felt the clamp on my foot and started screaming 'I've been bit, something bit me!'"
Then she saw the shark's dorsal fin.
She was afraid the shark would return.
"Yes, so I was running as fast as I could in the water, falling down," she said.
At first, Collett couldn't believe it.
"Once she came up out of the water, I saw the blood," Collett said. "I was convinced."
At the hospital, the ugly wounds were sewn up with 28 stitches.
In the same area last month, a shark bite a surfer's arm.
"If it really wanted me, it would have done even more damage. I wouldn't have an arm." he told reporters.
While sharks are making headlines more frequently, the number of unprovoked attacks around the world is actually declining. The International Shark Attack File verified 88 unprovoked attacks in 2017, 66 last year and only about 30 so far this year.
Garringer and Collett have enjoyed the beaches all their lives.
"I've never had the fear of being attacked by a shark," Garringer said.
Asked if she would get in the water if she was at the beach right now, Garringer said, "No, no."
Garringer knows she was incredibly lucky. So lucky that a friend suggested she buy a lottery ticket. She did. And she won $90.
