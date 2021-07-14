ALEXANDRIA — Officials at Alexandria Community Schools announced this week that each student in the district will receive free meals as of the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
However, it comes at a price for staff whose meal costs were raised as a requirement of the Indiana Department of Education by a unanimous vote at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. The adult breakfast rate was raised from $1.35 to $3, and the lunch rate was raised from $2.50 to $4.60.
“Our ears perk when we hear there’s an increase,” said board member Carrie Rowland.
But board president Kyle Williams said free meals for students is good news for families.
“That is some information that our parents and corporation may be excited about,” he said.
The district will be able to offer free meals to all students because a large proportion of the population already is eligible for free and reduced-fee lunch, an indicator used to measure poverty. Of Alexandria’s nearly 1,600 students, more than 52% are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Indiana Department of Education website.
In 2019, Anderson Community Schools became the first district in Madison County to offer free meals to all students under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision.
Alexandria superintendent Melissa Brisco said students who can afford to do so will continue to be able to purchase a la carte items.
Last year, she said, about 271 meals were served to staff.
