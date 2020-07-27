ANDERSON — The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination of those with disabilities, turned 30 years old Sunday.
This act helps ensure equality among those with disabilities in all aspects of life, including requiring closed captioning of federally funded public service announcements and requiring covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities.
Hopewell Center in Anderson was founded in the early 1950s and focuses on offering services to those with disabilities and their families, including employment help.
Assistant Executive Director Ken Swenson said he remembers people being terrified of the costs ADA would bring when it was being discussed in Congress. But he and Hopewell knew it would solve a lot of issues for those with disabilities and was excited for its possibilities.
“I think as people started to realize that this wasn’t a whole lot that was being asked of them, it started to make more sense and started to just become everyday life,” Swenson said. “Now, you don’t go anywhere without seeing door openers or handicap accessible restrooms or parking.”
Carl Erskine’s son, Jimmy, has Down syndrome, and just celebrated 20 years working at Applebee’s. Erskine said 60 years ago when Jimmy was born, this would have been unimaginable, and that the world has come a long way in what services are available to those with disabilities.
“What has happened in the last 50, 60 years, there’s been recognition of the worth of individuals who used to have no place,” Erskine said.
Erskine said when Jimmy was born, word went around the hospital that his son was “mongoloid,” which was the medical term used in 1960 for those with Down syndrome. Because of the intolerance of society toward those born with defects, Erskine said the old superstition was that Jimmy was born with a defect because his family had sinned.
“That was causing families to withdraw from the mainstream and just kind of shut away because there was no services or no schools,” Erskine said.
Then when Jimmy was 12, Erskine said special education courses were established and Jimmy was able to go to school. Erskine said this was a major breakthrough for those with disabilities, and since then many more breakthroughs have happened, including the ADA.
A big change Swenson sees from before ADA to now is the change in perception.
“People with disabilities are not seen as different as much as they used to be 30 years ago, and I think that is going to continue to be the case more and more,” Swenson said.
Swenson said the biggest thing he thinks can improve in the next 30 years for those with disabilities is accessibility to transportation.
“It’s very difficult to individuals who have to wait for quite a while to catch a bus,” Swenson said. “They have to plan their whole life around schedules of transportation, and it's very limiting.”
While Erskine sees the progress that still needs to happen, at the end of the day he’s just proud of his son and all he’s been able to achieve.
“Jimmy is now 60 years old, he was supposed to live to mid-30s. But with all the advances in medicine, people like Jimmy have a longer life expectancy,” Erskine said. “I’m just very proud of what he’s been able to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.