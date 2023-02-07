INDIANAPOLIS — A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds using certain nonfinancial investment criteria — a flashpoint in the state’s culture wars — could slash returns by nearly $7 billion in the next decade, according to a revised fiscal analysis.
Author Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, and supporters say the proposal would ensure the Indiana Public Retirement System puts finances first. House Bill 1008 is part of a GOP effort to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing.
But its restrictions and administrative requirements could mean a hefty price tag for the fund and its retirees.
And the conservative-leaning Indiana Chamber of Commerce reinforced its opposition in a tweet: “Safe to say we still oppose H.B. 1008. We’ll continue to voice our strong opposition to House members as well as key senators, who may receive the bill the second half of session.”
INPRS itself has been more measured in its responses, and Manning said he expects changes.
Returns down?
An updated fiscal analysis for the legislation shows that over the next decade, it could plunge investment returns on defined-benefit funds by $6.4 billion, and defined-contribution funds by $300 million.
That drop in returns would cut INPRS’ estimated annual return on investment from 6.25% to 5.05%. Indiana and communities with current and former employees in defined-benefit funds would likely pay higher contributions beginning in 2025, according to the analysis.
The new information comes from an INPRS estimate.
The bill orders INPRS and its many external investment managers to stick to financial criteria in decision-making and avoid using ESG criteria.
It defines ESG as pursuing a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, assessing corporate boards or other aspects of governance and divesting from companies in a list of protected industries.
Those industries are firearms manufacturing and related services; oil, gas, lumber, mining, agriculture and meat production-related businesses; and companies that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Firms that boycott those industries — regardless of how they handle INPRS’ investments — could find themselves subject to a mandatory reverse-boycott from INPRS.
And the bill outlines a process for enforcement, headed by Republican State Treasurer Daniel Elliott.
At the end of that process, INPRS would have to divest from firms and funds violating the bill unless its board decided that wouldn’t be in the best economic interest of its members. Then, the board would have to make its rationale public.
Other effects
House Bill 1008’s specific definitions, requirements and enforcement mechanisms could have other consequences.
“The bill may effectively prohibit investment in private markets (like private equity) as well as the use of active public managers,” the new analysis says.
Without those managers, it adds, INPRS wouldn’t be able to run a stable value fund for defined-contribution accounts — which it’s currently required to offer under Indiana Code.
The bill also tasks INPRS with tracking and reporting all of its proxy votes: typically more than 200,000, annually. The votes let shareholders influence an entity’s management.
That requirement could cost an additional $550,000 in administrative costs per year, paid from the funds.
After the Capital Chronicle reported the updated analysis, some Democrats called for the bill’s withdrawal.
Noting that taxpayers and retirees would absorb the projected costs, Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, said in a statement Monday, “We owe them better. … The super-majority (Republicans) should withdraw this bill.”
The bill passed out of committee on a party-line vote and goes to the Ways and Means Committee.