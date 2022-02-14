ANDERSON — Over spring break, all Anderson Community Schools elementary and middle school students can attend a free two-week program that will immerse them in positive activities and educational instruction.
Funded by a grant through the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County, the Advancement Academy is aimed at helping students advance or brush up on their skills during the break.
“We want to be able to catch the students up but also have a fun time with the students,” said Maureen Duncan, Advancement Academy director at MHCMC.
Elementary students will attend the academy from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and middle school students will attend from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Transportation, as well as breakfast and lunch, will be available daily.
Students will be exposed to an abundance of activities each day, as well as instructional learning. Staff from Anderson Public Library will host story times, and Hedgehog Hannah will perform an educational animal show.
“Each of those days, they’re with a teacher for four hours ,so they have education time,” said Veda Morris-May, executive director of MHCMC.
Educational instruction will kick off each day, followed by an afternoon packed with activities.
Duncan said that while she has a good number of teachers recruited, any additional help would be appreciated. MHCMC is looking to hire paraeducators and teachers. If you are interested, contact Duncan at 765-356-4182.
“The goal is to keep the class sizes around 10," Morris-May said, explaining why they need to hire more teachers.
MHCMC also hires high school students to lead sports clinics during the academy.
Students from Anderson, Edgewood and Erskine elementaries will attend the academy at Anderson Elementary. Students from Eastside, Tenth Street and Valley Grove will attend at Eastside Elementary. Anderson Intermediate and Highland Middle schools students will attend the academy at their respective schools.
HMS students will be exposed to robotics, cooking and dance lessons throughout the two weeks.
The last two days of the program are dedicated to field trips. On March 24, all K-4 students will attend a field trip; on March 25, all grades five to eight students will attend.
“We’re going to take the (K-4) students to the Children’s Museum and then on Friday, students (in) fifth through eighth grades will be going to Three — Two — Fun! (in Noblesville)," Duncan said.
All students will receive a free T-shirt to wear on their respective field trip day.
As of Monday, approximately 300 students have signed up for the academy.
“I’d like to at least double and a half that (number),” Duncan said.
While this number falls short of Duncan’s goal, it's twice the roughly 150 students who attended last year’s academy.
The last day to register is Feb. 22. Sign up for the program at forms.gle/U1tPgxYXsvoSidp29. Registration forms were also sent home with each student.
