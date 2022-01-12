ANDERSON — A second demand letter will be sent to the beleaguered owners of Bingham Square Apartments.
Richard Symmes, president of the Anderson Redevelopment Commission, said Tuesday that the commission is sending a letter to Property Resource Associates, the owner of Bingham Square, and wants a response in 30 days.
The letter spells out the terms of the contract between ARC and Property Resource Associates and that there is a breach of the contract.
Symmes said the letter also spells out what ARC wants from the owners and a plan to cure the contract’s breach.
In 2020 ARC, with approval by the Anderson City Council, OK’d a $935,000 bond to complete renovations of the former Courtyard Apartments, 2725 W. 16th St.
The funds came from revenues generated by the city’s tax increment financing district.
The city isn’t obligated to repay the bond issue, which is being funded by the increased assessed valuation of Bingham Square Apartments.
If the property tax payment fails to cover the bond payment, the contract requires Property Resource Associates to provide the funds to make up any shortfall.
Property Resource Associates paid $2.3 million for the property and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
Last year, Property Resource Associates informed Anderson Housing Authority that it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Clients of the Housing Authority have been relocated to other housing in Anderson.
AHA wants reimbursement from Property Resource Associates for rent paid in November after the apartments failed an inspection.
Other business
The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting bids for installation of new traffic signals at 12 Anderson intersections.
“This is the first phase,” said City Engineer Matt House. “The estimated cost is $1.25 million with the city required to provide 10% in matching funds.”
House said the city will be responsible for a payment of up to $140,000, depending on the bids.
The overall project involves upgrading the traffic signalization software for 106 signals that have been in use since 1983.
The current software cannot be upgraded to use Windows 10 operating software.
The traffic signals could be operating in real time at some intersections so that when there is no traffic on a particular street, the signals will automatically switch to the street with the most traffic.
All of the signalization software in Anderson will be replaced. The work will include new software, signal controllers and signal heads.
The new system will let emergency vehicles activate traffic signals at intersections to stop traffic and let first responders have the right of way.
