Signature

The back of this boy's shirt is marked with the signature of pilot Bob Richards, who performed during Monday night's airshow at Anderson Municipal Airport.

 Caleb Amick | The Herald Bulletin
Watching the airshow

Audience members watch in rapt attention as a red Pitt Special airplane zooms along the fence line at Anderson airport Monday.

ANDERSON — So many people showed up at Anderson Municipal Airport for the second annual air show that some had to be turned away.

More than 4,000 attended the Monday night show, according to Brian McMillen, manager of the airport.

But that estimate didn’t include those who watched from nearby Mounds State Park or those who gathered along the sides of Indiana 32, which runs past the airport.

McMillen attributed the throngs to excitement about the air show — and the free admission on Fourth of July eve for the air show and the Chesterfield town fireworks that followed.

“It’s something you don’t get to see every day,” McMillen said of the air show.

Four planes took flight, including a Pitts Special flown by Bob Richards, who performs in about a dozen air shows a year. It was his second time at the Anderson show.

Getting a signature

A boy gets his shirt signed by Bob Richards, who flew his Pitts Special during the 2023 Airshow Monday evening at Anderson Municipal Airport.

Richards noted that the intricate aerial tricks performed by the pilots requires both preparation and the ability to adjust on the fly, literally.

“Sometimes you have to make changes as you’re in the air,” he explained. “There’s certain maneuvers that need a certain speed or a certain altitude. If you don’t have that speed or that altitude, then you have to change it up and do something else.”

Richards said it was great to see so many people enjoying the show. He expressed hope that he and the other pilots could keep the audience entertained until Monday night’s fireworks began.

A few local dignitaries were present, including former state Rep. Terri Austin and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

The mayor, reportedly, was escorted to the airport by police after being stuck in traffic along Indiana 32. He told McMillen the traffic was backed up all the way to Anderson University, three miles away.

Looking up

David Johnston checks out the air show from the wings of a 1943 Fairchild Primary Trainer, a plane used to train pilots during World War II, Monday night during the air show at Anderson Municipal Airport.

Food vendors were present, including Kona Snow Cones, Greek’s Pizza, and Food Vault. A VIP area was set up with a bouncy house for the kids.

Show planes sat on the ramp for public viewing, including a 1943 Fairchild Primary Trainer used to train pilots during World War II, according to David Johnston, who manned the plane Monday.

Checking it out

Devin McBride and his almost 2-year-old son, Dannie, check out a plane sitting on the ramp at Anderson Muncipal Airport on Monday night.

The air show ended after 9 p.m., followed by the Chesterfield fireworks show, which began about a half hour later.

Every year the City of Anderson tries to coordinate Fourth of July week events with the Town of Chesterfield, according to Broderick.

“We wanted to make sure we support Chesterfield in what they’re doing,” the Anderson mayor explained. “We always work closely with them.

“They always use our facilities (the airport) to set them (fireworks) off, and it makes for a great location for several thousand people to come out.”

Heading to the airport

Cars wait to turn onto Indiana 32 heading west from Chesterfield toward the airport for the Anderson airshow Monday. Police directed traffic to and away from the airport.

