FRANKTON – Anderson Community Schools and Alexandria Community Schools each in 2018 were able to persuade taxpayers to vote in favor of referendums.
Anderson taxpayers approved a $41 million construction referendum and a $1.8 million operations referendum, while Alexandria taxpayers gave a thumbs up to $19.3 million.
Superintendents in both districts reported doing some advance research, learning from previous efforts of districts around the state, to ensure their success.
But none of the other school districts appear to have referendums on the horizon.
Anderson Community Schools earlier this month approved teacher raises funded, in part, through the operations referendum. However, administrators were not able to share in that, causing some controversy.
Bobby Fields, superintendent at Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, said his district doesn’t have the need for a construction referendum and hasn’t tried or planned for an operations referendum.
“If schools want to pay higher teacher salaries than what the state is willing to fund, it must be funded locally by a referendum vote,” he admitted.
He said because of changes made under former Gov. Mitch Daniels, teacher salaries that previously were funded through property taxes were shifted to sales taxes, which were increased.
“Now that the state has fallen behind all surrounding states in teacher salary, the state legislators are putting the responsibility back on local taxpayers to pass referendums to pay higher teacher salaries,” he said.
But avoiding referendums and not increasing teacher salaries comes at a cost for school districts in Madison County, Fields said.
“More affluent school districts have passed referendums for teacher salaries,” he said. “Every school district in Hamilton County has passed teacher salary referendums and we are trying to compete against those districts for teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.