ANDERSON — Anderson High School will host a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, according to a post shared by the school on Facebook on Tuesday.
The school will collaborate with Tilt23 Studios to provide the virtual ceremony, made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of when it would be possible to hold an in-person event.
"It saddens us that we are unable to have an in-person ceremony," the post said, "but we are obligated to follow the guidance of the CDC, the Health Department, the IDOE and the governor's office."
On June 2, the school will send a link to students and their families for a 7 p.m. ceremony. The virtual ceremony will also be televised on the Anderson public access channel.
In addition, the school will host a parade for seniors on June 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Graduating students will be allowed to drive on the school driveway between the front of the high school and Madison Avenue, where they can greet school personnel one last time. Students will be required to remain in their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines.
"We understand nothing can replace an in-person graduation ceremony, but it is important to Anderson High School and Anderson Community Schools that we honor the great Class of 2020," the post read. "We are so proud of this class, and we value and appreciate their commitment and dedication to Anderson High School. We know these graduates will go on to do great things, as this is just the beginning for them!"
