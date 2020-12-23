ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has reached a one-year contract agreement with two unions that will provide a 1% pay increase in 2021.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved contracts with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1913 and Local 108 of the Utility Workers of America.
The new contracts will take effect Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2021.
Tom Brown, director of human resources, explained the contract provides for a 1% pay increase for 2021 base pay. That pay raise was approved earlier this year for all non-union city employees and elected officials.
Brown said there were no changes to the contract.
Local 1913 represents the employees with the City of Anderson Transit System, Anderson Street Department and Anderson Parks Department.
Local 108 represents the employees of the Anderson Water Department and the Water Pollution Control Department.
The Board of Public Works recently approved a one-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police providing for a 1% pay increase.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said earlier this month that when Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. took office in 2016 the city negotiated four-year contracts with the unions.
“What we’re trying to do this year is reach a one-year contract agreement with the 1% raise because of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Starting in 2022 we will work on negotiating four-year contracts with the union. It’s hard to know where we’re going to be at financially at this time.”
The Board of Public Works set a date of Jan. 26 to receive bids on two curb and sidewalk replacement projects through the Anderson Community Development Department.
The curbs and sidewalks will be replaced in 2021 on 24th Street from Madison Avenue to Fairview Street and on 10th Street from Mays Park to John Street.
Eicks said the work on 10th Street is a part of the $2.2 million project to improve Mays Park to include a splash pad, revitalization of the tennis courts, walking trails, playground, new shelter house and a pickle ball court.
