ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has received an additional $318,483 in federal CARES Act funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding from HUD is to provide COVID-19 assistance, and the city is looking to use the funding in several primary program areas.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Lelia Kelley, director of the Community Development Department, are looking to expand ongoing programs where the greatest need has been recognized.
The programs include rental and utility assistance for qualified residents with a cap of $1,500, as well as funding to assist third- and fourth-grade students at Anderson Elementary School with virtual tutoring and online learning assistance.
The school was selected by city officials because of the number of students that have been identified at below grade level or having learning and mobility challenges. Teachers from Anderson Elementary School will provide virtual learning in reading, vocabulary, math and physical education.
Another program will provide assistance to locally owned and operated businesses with up to $10,000 in funding per business.
Eligible businesses are those in the downtown area and businesses in low- to moderate-income areas or serving residents in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.
Funds will be made available to businesses in the Business Opportunity Zones that have been denied Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration.
Funding could be provided to businesses with five employees or less and small businesses with as many as 25 employees that have not received the Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
HUD announced that $1.9 billion in additional CARES Act funding is being provided nationwide.
Indiana is receiving $27.3 million.
The city of Muncie is receiving an additional $349,388 and Kokomo is getting $277,671. Hamilton County has been awarded an additional $1,055,950.
The allocation focuses funds toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction, a press release stated.
To date, HUD has provided nearly $5 billion in CDBG funding nationwide to help communities combat the coronavirus and alleviate economic hardship.
“The Trump Administration has maintained that no one should risk losing their home due to the coronavirus,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in the press release. “We’ve taken several actions since the beginning of this pandemic to keep Americans in their homes.”
