ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has awarded a contract for paving 21 streets.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday awarded E&B Paving the contract for $1,785,964.
City Engineer Matt House said the work is expected to start in May and be completed by the end of the year.
The estimated cost was $1,954,765.
E&B's bid of $1,785,964 was the lowest of the three bids received.
DC Construction bid $1,818,619, and Midwest Paving submitted a bid of $1,923,305.
Funding for the contract paving work is coming from a combination of funds, including revenues from the county’s wheel tax and local road and street funds.