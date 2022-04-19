ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has awarded a contract for paving 21 streets.

The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday awarded E&B Paving the contract for $1,785,964.

City Engineer Matt House said the work is expected to start in May and be completed by the end of the year.

The estimated cost was $1,954,765.

E&B's bid of $1,785,964 was the lowest of the three bids received.

DC Construction bid $1,818,619, and Midwest Paving submitted a bid of $1,923,305.

Funding for the contract paving work is coming from a combination of funds, including revenues from the county’s wheel tax and local road and street funds.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.