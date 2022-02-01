ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works has approved two contracts, one required for the wellhead protection plan.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department, said Eagon & Associates will do the phase 2 study of the wellhead protection plan for the city’s well fields.
He said the study is required to be completed every two years.
The board also approved a contract with Hanka Advisor for $6,000 per month, the same amount as for the past six years.
The contract is funded through the city’s portion of the food and beverage tax.
William Hanka works as a lobbyist for the city in Washington, D.C.
Hanka was instrumental in helping Madison County secure $13.5 million in federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant funds for the replacement of the Eisenhower Bridge in 2017.
Hanka Advisor also has represented Flagship Enterprise Center since 2004.
