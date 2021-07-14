ANDERSON — Nine-hundred qualified teenagers from all over the United States are filling 44 lanes at Anderson’s Championship Lanes for a weeklong national bowling tournament.
Some might leave as guaranteed Junior Team USA members.
Anderson partnered with Indianapolis to host this week’s tournament, the 2021 Junior Gold Championships, a prestigious youth bowling event in which 4,000 qualified boys and girls compete within their age divisions.
Championship Lanes is hosting boys and girls in the under-15 and under-18 age divisions. Locally, the tournament began July 9 and will end Friday. Some of the young bowlers have come from as far away as Alaska, Hawaii, Texas and Puerto Rico.
In addition to Championship Lanes, a Greenfield bowling alley and various Indianapolis alleys are hosting the tournament.
Last Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bowlers took practice rounds before the championships began Monday.
Bowlers are competing to advance to the finals in Indianapolis for the chance to earn a spot on Junior Team USA. They’re also competing for bowling scholarships.
Christopher Trowoski, who’s in Anderson this week for the tournament, has worked with the U.S. Bowling Congress the past 15 years to raise scholarship money for young bowlers in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. This year, Trowoski said, he’s raised $81,000 .
Nyla Wilson, 18, of Maryland, is here bowling this week. She has been in Junior Gold competitions since she was 14. This year, she is one of 1,600 in the girls U18 division.
“When I first started, I was in U15 (and) had the worst attitude,” Wilson said. “But this year, I’m trying to keep an open mind, level head and not get getting upset. At the end of the day, it is just a game.”
Many competitors are participating for the first time in the championship. Because of the pandemic shutdown last summer, the Junior Gold competition was canceled.
Emily O’Byrne, from Barrington, Illinois, said she planned to compete last year. After the tournament cancellation, she settled for bowling in tournaments across Illinois.
“I always just like to see myself progress and to improve my game,” O’Byrne said. “My goal the past two years was to really improve. I think that’s something I’ve achieved.”
Championship Lanes, owned by David Small, has been affected in many ways by the pandemic. Many tournaments scheduled for the bowling facility were canceled in 2020.
But now renovations have been made to the alley and the attached restaurant, Blaze Brew Pub, according to general manager Angie Colip.
“You actually bid on tournaments. ... Indianapolis started it because they have so many (bowling) centers,” Colip said of the Junior Gold tournament. “And, luckily, we were in close proximity and were able to help host the tournament. We were really honored that they chose us to host this year.”
Pendleton’s Nick Squirres has worked the counter at Championship Lanes for eight years.
“It’s super busy, some of the best talent — youth and adult bowlers — in the world,” Squirres said. “It kind of puts Anderson on the map. It really shows all the new features of the center, (and) all the kids get to enjoy beautiful Anderson.”
Championship Lanes, closed for other bowling during the tournament, will reopen for public bowling at 3 p.m. Friday.
Its next big event will be a Professional Bowlers Association tournament Aug. 7-10 for men age 50 and over. The entry list for the event features PBA Hall of Famers, including Pete Weber and Norm Duke.
