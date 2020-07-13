ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department has purchased a new 100-foot aerial platform truck that is expected to be in service in August.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved a lease/purchase agreement to buy the truck at a total of cost $1,041,000 on Monday.
Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the new truck is replacing the current platform aerial truck that was purchased in 1999.
The Safety Board approved a resolution to sell the 1999 platform truck to the city of Elwood for $100,000.
Cravens said the aerial platform truck is used for high-rise and industrial fires.
The city will make two annual payments to the Indiana Bond Bank to pay for the new aerial platform truck. Cravens said the city received an interest rate of 1.23% for the loan.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the fire department has been saving money to purchase the new piece of equipment.
The decision to finance the purchase was made based on the low interest rate, he said.
“We will have funds available for any additional equipment needs,” Broderick said, “in these uncertain times.”
