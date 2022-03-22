ANDERSON — The city has purchased additional property for construction of a new well in the Lafayette well field, north of the city.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved buying 0.26 acres from the Madison County Equestrian Club for $14,000.
Neal McKee, superintendent of Anderson Water Department, said it will be for the second well on the property.
McKee said when the work on the new well is completed, it’s expected to provide the city with an additional 1 million gallons daily.
He said all the infrastructure is in place that will connect the new well to the Lafayette treatment plant.
The board approved a date of April 12 to receive bids for the city’s contract paving program this year.
Last year, the city spent about $700,000 with an independent contractor to pave city streets.