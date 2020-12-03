ANDERSON — The City of Anderson announced Wednesday the annual Christmas parade and skating at Dickmann Town Center have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Christmas parade has been marking the start of the holiday season in Anderson since it was reimplemented in 2013, and the skating rink at the downtown park was first opened in 2016.
Due to continuing health concerns over COVID-19, the City of Anderson will not be installing the city ice rink or conducting the Christmas parade this year.
“While we are disappointed about having to scale back our Christmas activities this year, it is paramount that we continue to be proactive in protecting our citizens and our city workers,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a press release.
“Our ice rink has been very popular, since its inception; bringing in as many as 8,000 visitors a year, but obviously that is simply something we cannot do this year,” he said. “Our county COVID rate is not getting any better, according to the county health department, and we are adhering to their guidelines in making these decisions.”
Broderick said the city has completed extensive decorating downtown and is supporting safe alternatives that utilize safe social distancing practices.
“We are again a primary sponsor of the Madison Park Celebrate the Light Experience, where a great display of lights can be viewed safely of a car,” he said. “We are also a primary sponsor of the annual Cops and Kids event where Christmas gifts are provided by the Fraternal Order of Police.
“I would invite all of our citizens to drive through our downtown and enjoy the many Christmas and festive decorations that have been erected by our city workers,” Broderick said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.