ANDERSON — There will be no July 4th celebration nor the popular summer concert series in Anderson this year, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Monday.
Broderick listed a series of cancellations of city programs and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events canceled are: The citywide cleanup scheduled for May 16; Anderson City Pool opening; Anderson Park Department Summer Camp; Anderson’s July 3rd parade, fireworks and associated festivities; the City of Anderson Downtown Concert Series and the Mayor’s Annual Charity Ball for Teachers.
“I am disappointed to report that the current COVID-19 crisis makes it necessary to cancel several of our city sponsored events in order to protect our community and its citizens from the spread of this deadly virus,” Broderick said in a press release.
“All of these canceled events involve large groups of people gathering together in social settings that will not be safe until we have substantially flattened the curve of this virus, driven down the numbers of cases and have developed and deployed an effective vaccine available to all of our citizens,” he said.
Broderick said many of these events require substantial preparation that is not practical to engage in at this time due to social distancing restrictions and the lack of funding for some of the projects that is expected to occur due to the economic uncertainties.
“That while some portions of the country are beginning to see signs of a flattening of the curve, many areas of the country have not, including the Anderson-Madison County area,” he said of the pandemic. “It has been projected, by federal authorities, that a vaccine may be available in 12-18 months.”
Broderick committed to reopening events when possible in the future.
“I consider all of these events to be part of our quality of place, quality of life initiatives and I will do everything within my power to bring back all of these events and even more once the dangers of this virus have passed,” he said. “I know that these cancellations will sadden many and it is truly an unfortunate and unexpected situation, but I believe we all agree that continuing to take mitigating actions to protect our community-at-large is the proper course of action.”
Broderick stressed that local residents should continue to follow the guidelines of the health care professionals to include social distancing, frequent washing of hands and the use of sanitizer, stay home and go out for only necessary and essential reasons and wear a mask when out.
“Once we begin to slowly reopen our community, remember to remain vigilant in protecting yourself, families, loved ones from this virus, and continue to take preventative measure to continue to restrict the spread of this life-threatening disease,” he said.
“We all look forward to the day that these life-altering events are behind us. I know that despite the hardships that we all are experiencing and the grieving that too many are enduring, over the loss of their loved ones, we will collectively have a sense of peace in knowing that we have reduced the suffering and loss far below where it would have been had we not stood together in this fight.”
