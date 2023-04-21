PENDLETON — Mayoral candidate Rob Jozwiak contends that the state would bring new investment to Anderson if the city were led by a Republican mayor.
Jozwiak is seeking the party’s nomination in the May 2 primary, running against Carol Miller and current Anderson City Councilman Jon Bell. Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., a Democrat, is serving his second term and is running for re-election.
Speaking at the Madison County Tea Party meeting Thursday, Jozwiak said that only a Republican mayor could create a vibrant economy in the community.
“Republicans are creating a lot of boom in the region,” Jozwiak said, “because of the proximity to Indianapolis, which includes Anderson.”
He claims that the Indiana Economic Development Corporation is run by the Republican Party majority at the Indiana General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“They control what will happen,” Jozwiak said. “The investments are going to cities with Republican mayors. It pays to have a Republican mayor.”
Anderson needs employers to compete for workers, thereby raising wages and benefits, according to Jozwiak.
“That will spur residential and commercial development,” he maintained.
If he's elected mayor in November, his administration would work to get methamphetamine and heroin off city streets, Jozwiak vowed.
“It’s a problem that has been going on for 15 years,” Jozwiak said. “I will take the shackles off the police department.”
He plans to start an Anderson hotline for residents to report drug activity.
“We’re not going to be like the Gestapo,” Jozwiak assured. “We will verify if drug activity is taking place and put a stop to it.”
He expressed concerns about other Indiana communities transporting people released from prison to addiction treatment centers in Anderson.
“We have to stop people being brought in and when released adding to the homeless population,” Jozwiak said.
Having run several times for the office of mayor on the Libertarian Party ticket, Jozwiak said he has prepared himself for a leadership position.
“A lot of people were surprised I’m running as a Republican,” Jozwiak noted. “Some people are upset about it. I don’t believe my opponents are prepared to be mayor.”