ANDERSON — This past week, adults and youth members of Anderson First Church of the Nazarene have worked on creating a tire park in the community.
The park is near the intersection of 25th and Jackson streets and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
The church also has plans to open a community garden on Jackson Street within the next two weeks.
This is all a part of the church’s plan to open a community center that will provide opportunities for area residents.
The community center is expected to cost an estimated $1.3 million and will be built onto the existing church building. The hope is to have the facility open by the end of the year.
The church is focusing on the grid from Brown/Delaware to Main Street and from 23rd to 29th streets.
Nick Chad, youth pastor, said this was the first full-fledged project in the neighborhood, and several smaller activities have already been completed.
“We’re trying to build up friendship with our neighbors and build that sense of community,” he said. “This is the first big project we’re doing that will have a long-lasting effect.”
Chad explained in each corner of the property will be a different set of structures, constructed from tires, that will include an obstacle course, playground type structures and a place where children can crawl through the tires.
He said 25 to 30 of the teenagers are working on the project along with 15 to 20 adult volunteers
“It was a joint idea. We’ve been working with a church in Fort Wayne that has a community center there,” Chad some of the concept for the tire park. “They helped us along. We’re modeling our tire park after one they have.”
Volunteer Josh Crawford took a week off from his regular job to help with the project.
“I’m doing whatever I can to help,” he said. “Use some of my expertise with landscaping and get the job done.”
Church members constructed a fence around the property that was donated by the Anderson Community Development Corp. On Tuesday, they were working on a walkway.
Crawford said the team has a good set of blueprints to follow.
He said the colors of the tires match the color scheme for the church logo.
“Quite a few neighbors stopped by on Monday,” Crawford said of the work being done. “They’re excited about having a park for the kids.”
Shameel Clervrain, 16, a sophomore at Liberty Christian and a member of the church for one year, has been working daily on the project.
She helped paint some of the 75 tires on Monday and was working at the park site on Tuesday.
“I think it’s really cool for community,” Clervrain said. “That we came together and showed it doesn’t take adults to get things done. Children can work together and get things done.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “It gets the church together and become one community.”
Janet Knotts has been a member of the church for almost 60 years.
“I love it,” she said of the church’s efforts to become a part of the community. “I was on the church board when Pastor Joe (Dagostino) had such a cool vision.
“We’re embedded right here and I see we have to do something in our community,” Knotts said. “I’m so excited to have God in our community.”
She was excited to see the number of kids working on the project.
