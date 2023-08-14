ANDERSON — In an effort to be more competitive with surrounding communities, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is seeking a $4,000 increase in annual pay for police officers and firefighters.
The Anderson City Council will begin review of the 2024 budget this Wednesday and Thursday. The public hearing on the budget is set for Sept. 21.
The current Anderson base pay is $54,292 for a police officer and $46,173 for a firefighter.
“While we are most fortunate to presently have exceptional police and fire officers, due to a multitude of factors, including retirements, changing work patterns and increasing available options … the number of suitable applicants for these critical positions has lessened each year,” Broderick wrote in his budget letter to the council.
Broderick is also proposing a 4% salary increase for all employees and elected officials not covered by a union contract. He noted that, for the eighth consecutive year, there will be no increase in health care plan costs for employees.
The 2024 budget includes $3.1 million for paving, and the city will again be applying for a $1 million state Community Crossings grant.
The proposed budget includes $700,000 for new patrol cars and $595,000 to purchase additional safety equipment for the police department.
The proposal also asks for $700,000 for new playground equipment at Shadyside Park and the Geater Community Center and an increase of $785,000 in the Park Department budget.
Broderick is asking council to consider a resolution to establish a Rainy Day fund that would allow transferring up to 15% of the annual budget for unappropriated expenses that would have to be approved by members of the council.
The city’s operating balance at the end of the year is expected to be $22.6 million. It was $3.5 million when Broderick became mayor in 2016.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the general fund budget for 2024 is $39.272 million, which includes the $700,000 for the park department and $100,000 for city hall exterior maintenance.
The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance is allowing a 4% spending increase for 2024.
The 2023 general fund budget is approximately $38.4 million.