ANDERSON — Members of United Auto Workers Union, the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police and the union representing the Parks, Street, City of Anderson Transit System and Sewer departments will receive 1% more in their paychecks this year.
Following some discussion at Thursday's meeting, the Anderson City Council approved the 2021 pay increases for workers represented by the three unions.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon raised a concern that the union members were only receiving a 1% raise when the workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers were receiving a higher increase as a result of their contract.
Dixon said the IBEW members, who work for Anderson Municipal Light & Power, are among the highest paid employees of the city.
Councilman Jon Bell asked if the IBEW members were asked to give concessions in their contract to provide more funding for salaries of other city employees.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the coronavirus pandemic affected the ability of the city administration to meet in person with union representatives.
“In April and May we realized there would be a loss of revenues because of the pandemic,” he said. “We didn’t want to make a commitment on long-term contracts.
“I suggested to the union leadership that I wanted to give everyone something this year,” Broderick said. “They agreed to a 1% increase for one year.”
Broderick said his administration intends to begin negotiations for new union contracts in 2021.
“Everyone has been paid during the pandemic,” the mayor said. “We will start negotiations in the spring.”
Bibbs elected council president
Councilman Ty Bibbs, D-at large, was elected to serve as president of the council this year.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes, D-at large, was elected president pro tem.
Bell, R-3rd District, was nominated for the position of president pro tem by Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, R-1st District. He withdrew his nomination before a vote was taken.
During the meeting, it was announced that Aspen Clemons resigned from her council appointment to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
Clemons said she has accepted a new employment opportunity and is moving outside of Anderson.
The council reappointed Danny McGhee to the Redevelopment Commission and will nominate a replacement for Clemons at the February meeting.
City residents interested in serving on the Redevelopment Commission should send their resumes to the City Clerk’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.