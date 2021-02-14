ANDERSON — After months of lengthy discussions and two votes by the Plan Commission, the Anderson City Council has given the go-ahead for a repossession lot on the city's southeast side.
The City Council voted 7-1 on Thursday to approve Jonny Jones' request to rezone property on the northeast corner of East 34th and East Lynn streets. Councilman Rick Muir cast the no vote.
Jones has been attempting to rezone the property since March.
The rezoning was returned by the Anderson City Council to the Plan Commission in November for further consideration.
In December, the Plan Commission reversed an earlier vote to approve the rezoning and denied it by a vote of 6-1.
Councilman Don Lynch, who represents residents in the area, said the former Nicholson File property on Columbus Avenue is an eyesore. He said the rezoning would be an improvement in the area.
Muir said he was curious why six members of the Plan Commission would recommend the council not approve the rezoning request.
“Are there other parties interested in the Nicholson File property and other vacant properties in the area?” he asked.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said there is interest in the properties.
He said there is an ongoing environmental cleanup taking place at the Nicholson File site and demolition work.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said in January that Jones has put a lot of effort into improving the property.
He said Jones intends to have outside storage on the property, build a fence around the property and put a roof on an abandoned garage.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved two ordinances for three-year residential tax abatements.
Tim and Angela Warrum are building a $325,862 house in the Apple Downs subdivision.
Tim Warrum said the couple is moving to Anderson from Pendleton and the residential tax abatement was a factor in their decision.
A tax abatement was approved for Matthew and Annette Cox to construct a $266,000 house in Apple Downs.
Matthew Cox said the couple is looking to downsize and is moving to Anderson from Henry County.
The council voted to name Perry Washington as a representative on the Anderson Redevelopment Commission. Washington is replacing Aspen Clemons who recently resigned.
The council adopted a resolution acknowledging Dr. Frank Campbell on his 90th birthday and for the contributions he has made to the Anderson community.
It was noted that Campbell along with Dr. Alvin Bridges opened the first Black health clinic in Anderson in 1966.
