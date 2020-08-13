ANDERSON — By a 5-4 vote, the Anderson City Council on Thursday defeated a proposed ordinance on police reform.
Council members voting against passage in the meeting via Zoom were Jon Bell, Jennifer Culp, Don Lynch, Rick Muir and Lance Stephenson. Voting for passage were Rebecca Crumes, Ty Bibbs, Ollie Dixon and Joe Newman.
A special committee named by President Stephenson on Wednesday asked that the ordinance be withdrawn from consideration and that the City Council move forward with a resolution to address police reform.
Stephenson said the committee wanted to amend the proposed resolution that was tabled at the July meeting and consider it at the September meeting.
Councilman Bell, a member of the special committee, said there were concerns about the legality of the proposed ordinance and that discipline of police officers and firefighters is up to the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
“Enforcement of an ordinance would end up in court,” he said. “The committee leaned on the resolution side.”
Bell said the resolution's goal should be a more modern and responsive police for the community.
“We need to pass a resolution as soon as possible,” he said.
Bell said the City Council should revisit the ordinance that created the Civilian Review Board.
Councilman Dixon said there is a worldwide concern about holding police accountable. Many cities have elected police chiefs, he said, but pointed out that in Anderson the mayor appoints the police chief and members of the Safety Board.
“The Civilian Review Board has no teeth and no jurisdiction,” Dixon said. “Taxpayers should be able to hold police officers and elected officials accountable.”
Bell said Dixon raised good points about accountability and the Civilian Review Board ordinance should be reviewed.
Councilwoman Crumes made a motion to table the ordinance, but it failed when she was joined only by Bibbs, Dixon and Newman.
“We’re working on the resolution form,” Bell said. “The ordinance was redundant and poorly written. Address it in a resolution and a legal fashion.
“The ordinance needs to go away,” he said.
David Lehr, an Anderson resident who is a member of the special committee, recommended a proposed resolution to include as police department policy that the use of deadly force can only be used when the officer is in eminent danger of death or bodily injury.
The resolution also addressed protocol when arrests are made that would prohibit an officer from placing a knee on a suspect’s back and the serving of no knock warrant procedures.
Earlier Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police hosted a rally with a large number of residents outside the City Building to support local police officers' right for due process.
