ANDERSON — For the second month, the Anderson City Council has failed to act on the proposed resolution to address reforms within the Anderson Police Department.
The resolution was tabled in August for revisions to be recommended by a special subcommittee appointed by City Council President Lance Stephenson.
“We’re still waiting on the official resolution,” Stephenson said Thursday during the meeting via Zoom.
In an email to council members this week, Stephenson brought up a rule in which all ordinances and resolutions have to be reviewed by the city attorney as to legality and proper form.
Councilman Jon Bell, a member of the special committee, said the proposed revisions to the resolution should be presented to the committee members before being distributed to the council members.
“Determine if a majority of the committee members don’t like what is included in the resolution,” he said.
Bell said he hoped there could be a committee meeting to review the resolution before the Nov. 12 council meeting.
Local resident Lindsay Brown, a member of the committee, said the committee members were supposed to send possible changes to the resolution to Rosemary Khoury, the city council’s attorney.
Stephenson said he received a copy of the revised resolution on Sunday, but Bell said the committee members haven’t reviewed it.
Councilman Don Lynch said he thought that Bell, as a member of the committee, would have helped write the resolution.
Stephenson said he wants to give council members at least two weeks to review the revised resolution before voting on it in November.
As proposed, the resolution would prohibit the use of chokehold restraints and prohibit an officer from placing a knee on a suspect’s back and no-knock procedures.
The City Council is considering police reform that would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
It would also allow the Civilian Review Board to hear complaints of excessive force used by police officers and the capability of making a recommendation to the Board of Public Safety.
The resolution also requests the administration to create a public database of use-of-force incidents; implement diverse hiring practices for all city departments; and reestablish and fund the Social Status of Black Males Committee.
