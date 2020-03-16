ANDERSON – Anderson city government will continue to operate through the COVID-19 emergency but residents are being encouraged to transact business by telephone or email.
“I again ask all citizens to remain calm, but take these matters seriously, “Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. said. “The city will continue to provide essential services.”
“As things unfold people should not be in any large groups unless absolutely necessary,” he said. “Keep yourself safe and use common sense. We want to hold down the spread of the virus and not overwhelm the health care facilities.”
Broderick announced Monday that he has directed the utility departments not to disconnect any customers. He stressed it is not a waiver or forgiveness of bills and residents should pay them in a timely manner.
Utility customers are being asked to pay their bills online or at the drive-up window.
Broderick also announced that the City of Anderson Transit System will continue to run their schedules but people who have symptoms of the flu should not ride the buses.
Broderick said the city has suspended the use of Anderson City Hall and Park Department facilities for non-government uses.
The city board and commission meetings will be limited in attendance when possible and that meeting numbers will be reduced to statutory minimums. Broderick said public meetings will remain open to the public, but that precautions should be taken.
