ANDERSON — Under the best of circumstances, returning a long-suffering basketball program to its former glory in one season would have been a special accomplishment.
But 2020 was not a year of best circumstances. That makes what Donnie Bowling did in his first season as head coach of the Anderson boys basketball team and amid the COVID-19 pandemic extraordinary.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, he could not meet in person with his players after being named to the post in May. All communication was done by phone or Zoom, and his team, already decimated by graduation and transfers, did not get the customary summer of scrimmages with other schools or a chance to bond prior to the season.
That continued into the school year as classes were held virtually, not an ideal situation for some of Bowling’s new players who struggled to maintain academic eligibility.
“Not having the structure, a lot of these kids needed that structure and that’s why they weren’t eligible,” Bowling said. “I think that’s what affected us more than anything was the eligibility and not seeing the kids every day. When they’re in school and you have open gyms, they can just go to the gym after classes.”
Even Anderson’s players who had not previously struggled with academics found virtual learning to be tough sledding. Senior James Glazebrooks, a starter this year for the Indians who contracted the virus in late January and suffered through various symptoms, says this is the first time he had difficulties with his studies.
“I’ve probably struggled more this year than in the past at getting work turned in on time,” Glazebrooks said. “Right now, I’m in the process of catching up. In February, I had to switch out of some AP classes, but my teachers are letting me catch up during spring break.”
Nearly two months after recovering, Glazebrooks says his sense of taste has still not returned.
The lack of continuity carried into the basketball season as Anderson did not play its first game until Dec. 5, a 67-41 win over New Castle, after the traditional opening games against area rivals Pendleton Heights and Lapel were postponed.
The reason for the delay? Coronavirus found its way into the Bowling household. First with Bowling’s wife, Monet, then his 9-year-old daughter, Chloe, and then the coach himself.
Dr. Monet Bowling is an oncologist and surgeon who specializes in breast cancer. As a doctor, she was fully aware of the dangers of this pandemic and had devoted time and resources to protecting her family even while both she and her husband continued their public professions. She maintained a “bubble” to prevent bringing the virus home to her family, but in mid-November that bubble was pierced.
Even before Monet Bowling became the first family member to test positive, she and her husband were isolating from one another in their home. She was in the basement and he was on the second floor in an attempt to prevent contracting and subsequently spreading the virus to her patients or his players.
“Every day, for seven months, I was taking my temperature,” she said. “I knew exactly when my temperature went from 97 to 99. That day, I went home.”
Despite those efforts, one of her daily tests did come back positive just before Thanksgiving, and, shortly thereafter, it was Chloe who said that her Sprite tasted like water.
Her loss of taste was a tell-tale sign that one of the Bowling children was now ill as well.
“My initial thought was being scared for my daughter,” Monet Bowling said. “I had been isolated in the basement, (the children) on the middle floor and Donnie to the top floor. At that point, it was just horrifying. I didn’t feel awful, but I didn’t feel great either. I didn’t know how this was going to affect her, so we just moved her to the basement and she and I quarantined together.”
A secondary fear was the possibility that they may have spread it to others.
“When you’re calling all these people that I came in contact with or that my daughter came in contact with, it was really scary,” she said.
The effort was then made to keep the Bowlings’ 12-year-old sons, Don and Raymond, as far away from their mother and sister as possible, as well as their father, who by now was not feeling well. Despite still testing negative, it was obvious to the coach that he now had the virus as well.
“The experience that I had, it wasn’t really bad in the beginning,” Donnie Bowling said. “But, I had symptoms all through the 10 days and it got bad. There were some days I didn’t think I was going to make it.”
Having a doctor in the house helped. For two days, the coach experienced serious respiratory issues and feared he may have to go to the hospital. Monet, by now feeling better, cautioned that he would just be sent home. At the same time, she worried that, if his condition worsened, she might have to take her husband of 21 years to the emergency room.
“It was probably about day seven or eight for him, because that’s usually when you turn,” she said. “By then, I said ‘If he’s any worse by tomorrow, we’re taking him to the ER.’
“There were days he couldn’t get out of bed, he couldn’t move,” she added. “It was a really scary time. People were really sick. People were on ventilators. People were going into hospitals and not coming out. November was a rough time right before Thanksgiving.”
Eventually the Bowlings did turn the corner, recover and return to work. Neither of their sons were infected.
“You don’t realize how bad you felt with this until you start to feel better,” Monet Bowling said.
The stops and starts made the season all the more challenging for Bowling and the Indians. After receiving word of a positive test on a Noblesville player after the two teams played on Dec. 12, Anderson went into the second of three quarantines and did not play again until facing 4A state finalist Carmel on Dec. 30.
“That was tough, that was really tough,” Donnie Bowling said.
A third pause hit the Indians when Glazebrooks tested positive following the Jan. 22 win over Harrison.
Despite the difficulties of playing a season under the cloud of a pandemic, Anderson enjoyed its first non-losing season since 2013. They finished at 11-11 after a four-point loss to Mount Vernon in the Sectional 9 championship on March 6.
Getting there was not easy, especially when a player could not participate.
“It was really hard, especially when we all came out of quarantine, I had to sit out an additional week,” Glazebrooks said. “I missed three games — Muncie (Central), Richmond and Fishers — we went 2-1 during that time. It was tough being back but not able to play.”
After his family, Donnie Bowling’s primary concern was for his players. Although several were infected, none experienced the harshest of symptoms.
“I would just check on them every few days to make sure they were doing OK,” he said. “I do know that nobody had to go to the hospital. They were able to take care of it at home.”
For Monet Bowling, one of the more vocal supporters of her husband and the team at the Tipi this season, seeing the turnaround amidst so much adversity is cause for optimism in the Anderson community.
“I think it’s something that’s really exciting and something that people should really be proud of these young men for,” she said “I don’t know any other teams that had to sit out a month and a half. It’s a lot. And to come back and do what they did under these circumstances, stopping and starting is not easy.”
