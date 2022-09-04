ANDERSON — Some progress is being made in the selection of several committees that will oversee the city’s distribution of American Rescue Plan funds.
The Anderson City Council recently passed two ordinances spelling out how the bulk of the $23.1 million will be spent, including $9 million for water system upgrades.
The ordinance calls for the naming of five committees to review applications and made recommendations to the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the council.
The five committees will field applications in each of the following areas: small businesses and restaurants, non-profit organizations, homeowner assistance, affordable housing, and homeless.
Each committee will consist of eight members, with the council and mayor each naming four members.
Broderick has indicated that Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department; and Lelia Kelley, director of the Community Development Department, will serve on several of the committees.
Rebecca Crumes, president of city council, said Councilman Joe Newman has requested an appointment to the housing cCommittee and Councilwoman Jennifer Culp has asked to serve on the non-profit committee.
Crumes said she will not serve on a committee.
“I will recommend people who can work together,” she said of council appointments and members of the Anderson community.
“I’m looking for people that have been following the process all along,” Crumes said. “We want to get the money to the non-profits as soon as possible.”
She indicated the members of that committee could be announced at the council meeting Thursday.
Local residents Kellie Kelley and Tom Tijerina are among those being considered for committee appointments. Since December, Kelley has been working with a local group that has made recommendations for the use of ARP funds.
Broderick has not announced his two citizen appointments to each of the five committees. He is awaiting appointment of committee members by city council.
The council will appoint two members to each committee and select two residents to serve on each of the five committees. Appointees must be residents of Anderson.
After committees are finalized, an application template will be developed for businesses and organizations seeking funding.
Crumes previously said she would like to appoint one Republican and one Democrat from council to each of the five committees.
She said Councilman Ty Bibbs has provided a list of community members to consider.