ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council continued to wrestle Thursday with whether to spend part of the $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds on bonuses for essential employees.
The council also is waiting on amendments to an overall plan from Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. for spending the federal dollars intended to mitigate the societal and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those amendments are expected to be brought before the council at a special meeting within 30 days so they can be voted on at the council's regular meeting in July, said Deputy Mayor David Eicks.
“We’re kind of at a stalemate,” Council President Rebecca Crumes said about the bonuses, which some said they preferred to call a premium.
She said there were three ideas that have come out of her personal discussions with individual council members about the distribution of bonuses:
- Some don’t agree with giving any bonuses.
- Some would like to reduce amounts discussed.
- Some would like to give all workers deemed essential the same amount.
But deciding who actually is an essential worker also is a matter that council members have yet to agree on.
Anderson resident Judalon Harris said she believes the ARP funds should be distributed to residents, especially the working poor.
“Irrespective of color and age, people need cash.”
Some believe a bonus should be given to first responders, power and light employees, and employees of the City of Anderson Transit System. But others, such as Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, believe those working in maintenance, such as at the water plant and parks department, also should be included.
“They actively work with sludge and contamination, and they worked the entire corona period at 40 hours a week,” he said. “How can any department be of greater risk than those working with raw sewage, biochemicals?”
Councilman Jon Bell said he believes bonuses are an accepted use under the federal law that makes ARP funds available, but he would first like to get a sense of what other communities are doing. He said he has requested the comparables from nearby communities, such as Carmel, Fishers and Noblesville, but has yet to receive them.
“I just want to be similar to other communities,” he said. “I think the numbers we proposed were high, honestly, compared to what other communities were getting.”
Crumes said she was hesitant about the idea of giving bonuses after having read the 400-page ARP law, which also allows money to be spent on infrastructure and loss of revenue because of the pandemic. She said the city employees who work dangerous jobs knew what they signed up for.
“I would love to give everyone $20,000 bonuses if we could, but we’re supposed to spend the money on people most impacted by COVID,” she said. “Right now, we need to be very thoughtful about how we disburse these funds.”
Crumes said she also researched how communities throughout the United States structured ARP bonuses.
“I never found anywhere in the country that got bonuses of this magnitude,” she said. “It’s not that I don’t want anybody to have it. I just want it used like it was intended to be used.”
Cody Leever, president of Anderson Firefighters Local 1262, said Anderson is lagging behind communities, such as Elwood and Alexandria, which gave bonuses. He said many communities don’t provide the breadth of services offered by the Anderson Fire Department, which also employs EMTs and paramedics.
AFD also gets called on significantly more runs than some of the surrounding communities, he added.
“We’re making the same amount of runs as Indianapolis does."
Councilman Antony Bibbs said he would like to see each segment of ARP money voted on separately rather than as a whole.