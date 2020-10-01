ANDERSON – The Anderson City Council has approved the 2021 budget for the general operations of city government in the amount of $35.7 million.
The council Thursday passed the proposed budget on the second of three required readings by an 8 to 1 vote and on final reading by a 6 to 3 vote.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes voted no on both readings and was joined by Councilman Jon Bell and Councilwoman Jennifer Culp in voting no on final passage.
Crumes said she was voting no because she has not received all the information she had requested.
“This is not a detailed budget,” she said. “We weren’t involved in the details.”
Controller Doug Whitham said he provided all the information that was requested and received no questions following the public hearing on adoption of the budget on Sept. 17.
The approved budget for general city operations of $35.7 million is $364,000 higher than the 2020 budget.
Before the two votes Bell requested the council not give final approval because the special committee appointed to work on a police reform resolution could recommend additional spending in the police department budget.
Bell said more money might need to be budgeted for additional training of police officers and he asked city officials to consider a funding increase for patrol officers that are making it a career.
Whitham said he didn’t see why it was necessary not to give final approval to the budget, noting an additional appropriation could be made in the future for training.
Bell said he was considering providing officers with ten years on the police force a 3% pay increase and was working to determine how many current officers have nine years of service.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said none of these proposals have been shared with him. He said some of the decisions would have to be made by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
“This is a process that will take more than a few days,” he said.
“These are union positions,” Broderick said of Bell’s idea to provide a 3% pay in increase. “They are represented by a union. It would be impossible to accomplish this in a few weeks.”
The budget was approved providing a 1% raise for all elected officials and non-union employees.
