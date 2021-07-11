ANDERSON — Beginning in January, the Anderson City Council will start its meetings at 6 p.m.
For several decades, meetings have started at 7 p.m. and often lasted more than two hours.
The vote Thursday will move the start time to 6 p.m.
The change was prompted after City Clerk Sheila Ashley noted that recent meetings have been lasting two to three hours.
Council President Ty Bibbs said he was not opposed to a change, but wanted it to take effect in January so the public can adapt.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said the current start time is too late due to meeting lengths.
She and the other council members indicated no opposition to a 6 p.m. start.
Councilman Rick Muir’s motion to begin the start time change in October failed.
The council unanimously approved Councilman Jon Bell’s motion to make the change effective beginning in January.
The council approved Mustin Builders’ request to rezone seven lots in the existing Sagamore Addition in the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Mimosa Lane.
The council denied a similar 2018 rezoning request due to concerns about loss of property values and increased traffic.
The rezoning change will allow the construction of duplexes on the seven lots.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said he talked to three subdivision residents who were opposed to the change in zoning.
Resident Don Clark said nothing has changed in three years concerning the request.
Gary Clark, president of the homeowners association, said 57 of the 71 property owners back the rezoning.
“We support the concept of single family houses being attached,” he said. “We’re hoping new single family homes will be constructed on the remaining lots.”
The rezoning was approved 7-1 with Dixon casting the no vote.
In other business, the council approved annexing into the city limits two solar parks being built by Indiana Municipal Power Agency.
The power agency has agreed to the voluntary annexation into the city of 27 acres of the solar park along Madison Avenue, to the north of Cross Street.
When the 8.2-megawatt facility was constructed in 2017 on 60 acres of land, 33 of the acres were inside the city limits.
The power agency also agreed to the voluntary annexation of 26.5 acres into the city limit for the 7.8-megawatt facility in the 3200 block of South Rangeline Road.
City council has already approved a resolution to provide a 10-year tax abatement to IMPA for the construction of three new solar parks.
