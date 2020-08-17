ANDERSON — The two largest public safety agencies in Madison County have started the process of having patrol officers wear body cameras.
Earlier this year, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown said the intention is to have body cameras for the patrol officers and cameras in patrol cars.
During the Madison County Council budget hearings last week, Sheriff Scott Mellinger indicated there have been discussions with several vendors concerning the purchase of body cameras for the deputies.
Mellinger said it would cost the county $55,000 the first year for 35 body cameras. He said it would cost $24,000 in each of the next four years, bringing the total cost to $151,000, which includes the storage of camera footage.
“There is grant funding available but none in 2020,” he said.
Mellinger said there have been discussions with the city of Anderson about the possibility of purchasing the body cameras from the same vendor.
“There could be a little bit of a price break,” he said.
Mellinger said the equipment would have to be replaced every six years.
Auditor Rick Gardner said there is funding available to make the $55,000 payment.
Mellinger cautioned that there was no guarantee the county would secure grant funding for the purchase.
Broderick said he didn’t know what the cost would be to purchase body cameras for the police department.
The Anderson Police Department is budgeted for 110 members, not all of whom would require the body cameras.
“We’re looking at different funding mechanisms,” Broderick said. “There are federal grants available.”
The administration could make the purchase without asking the city council for an additional appropriation, Broderick said, adding the council would be informed of any planned purchase.
Broderick said the city would be looking at purchasing 90 body cameras, but it’s uncertain if the detectives would be supplied with a camera.
He said Chief Brown has narrowed down the list of potential vendors for the purchase.
Broderick said the equipping of officers with the body cameras would be completed no later than early next year.
“We’re also looking at upgrading the computers in the patrol cars,” he said.
