ANDERSON — Officials at Anderson Community Schools on Monday reported a second staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of school.
The person, who remains unidentified in compliance with HIPAA privacy laws, works at Anderson Elementary School, according to a prepared statement from district officials.
“Contact tracing reveals that no staff members were in close contact with this employee,” the statement said.
ACS students have started off the school year with virtual education, reducing their contact with staff. However, teachers are providing instruction from their classrooms and could come in contact with one another.
So far, only one student, an athlete, also has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
