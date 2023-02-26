ANDERSON — Almost two years after the City Building opened following the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city fought through it together.
Broderick made his annual “State of the City” address Sunday to a large crowd gathered at the Madison County Historical Society.
He said that in 2020, when the pandemic struck, no one knew how long the City Building would be closed or could appreciate the long-term ramifications.
“It shut down the world economy,” Broderick said. “We continued to provide essential services and came out even stronger. The city met the challenges head-on.”
He said when taking office in 2016, the city's operating balance was $3.5 million; at the end of 2022, it was $22 million.
Broderick said the city received $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government, and the plan he presented for it took the City Council eight months to approve.
“We're now starting to move forward,” he said. “My goal is to get the funds available to organizations as quickly as possible.”
Broderick emphasized the need to upgrade the city's water system.
He said his proposal includes $9 million in ARP funds to upgrade the water system infrastructure and will seek $8.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission for the water project.
“Unusual for a politician to be talking about a rate increase in an election year,” Broderick said of the long-range plan. “This needs to be done.”
He said in 2016 that the city administration presented a plan that included $22 million in improvements, including the new Lafayette water treatment plant.
Broderick said the city uses 10 million gallons of water daily, and the peak amount is 12 million gallons daily.
“We need more water to attract new industries,' he said. “It's critical this is addressed to bring new businesses and homes.”
Broderick said although the City Council voted against a proposed water rate increase of $6 per month for residential customers over four years, the city has been looking for new wells.
“We need to expand the Lafayette plant to treat up to 4 million gallons per day and need the new mains to get the water to the plant and into the city's water tanks,” he said.
Broderick said that will put the city in a position to borrow money from the federal government that could be in the form of a forgivable loan, but the city has to show it has the financial resources to undertake the project.
He said the work will include eliminating lead pipes still in Anderson.
Concerning projects this year, Broderick said he will request $2 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to demolish blighted properties as a means to bring new housing into the central city.
Broderick said the city will spend $4 million on street paving this year and is requesting an additional $1 million from the state through the Community Crossings program.
He said plans are being finalized for the anticipated $20 million in improvements to Athletic Park, with work starting in May.
“Anderson is a very good place,” Broderick said. “It's a community like no other.
“We're working to build community support for families to attract young people to live, work and play in Anderson.”