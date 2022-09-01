ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson Fire Department dedicated a new truck with a traditional welcoming to the department.
The new pumper truck was dedicated Thursday morning at Station 7 on East Eighth Street with the traditional washing of the truck and manually pushing it into a bay. The truck was then placed on active call duty.
The new truck, costing $438,000, replaces one that had been in service since 2002, according to Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens. The new truck was paid for with user fees collected by the city from Medicaid and insurance companies for ambulance runs.
Cravens said the older truck will be used as a back-up. “We like to keep two or three back-up ambulances and two or three pumper trucks,” he noted.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. called it an exciting day for the city and department.
“The Anderson Fire Department is at the top of the departments in Indiana,” he said. “It’s important to make sure they have the best available equipment.”
The department will be taking delivery of another fire truck in 2023, which means all the vehicles except the aerial ladder truck will have been replaced in recent years, Cravens said.
The new truck can carry 1,200 gallons of water and is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per minute from a hydrant.