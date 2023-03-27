ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department has hired seven new firefighters.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved the hirings and a request from the department to purchase a new ambulance.
Assistant Fire Chief Todd Cawthorn said the department is buying an ambulance that was a demonstration vehicle.
He said the cost of $321,422 represents a savings of $11,000 over the department ordering an ambulance to be built.
Cawthorn said the ambulance will be delivered in June, which gives the department three new in-service ambulances.
He said a new ambulance ordered now would not be available until 2025.
Fire Chief Dave Cravens said with the new hires, the department has 107 members. It's budgeted for 110.
“We have great police and fire departments in Anderson,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “We make sure you’re trained well and have the necessary equipment.
“We appreciate your willingness to come and serve our community,” he said. “We hope you make it your profession and stay in Anderson.”
The new hires are:
Tiffany Hudson, 34, who is employed by Pendleton Emergency Ambulance, Adams Township Fire Protection Territory and St. Vincent’s Anderson Regional Hospital. She is a registered emergency medical technician and is attending paramedic school.
Carson Douglas, 21, works for East Madison Fire Territory as an EMS driver. His father, uncle, grandfather and a great uncle have all been firefighters.
Corbin Maddox, 24, is employed as a rehabilitation aide at Athletico Rehabilitation Therapy and is a former wrestling coach at Daleville High School. His father and a brother are both members of the Muncie Fire Department.
Cameron Collins, 21, is a part-time firefighter EMT with East Madison Fire Territory.
Michaela Mehling, 25, works at Tractor Supply Co. and is a firefighter and EMT with Adams Township Fire Protection Territory.
William Johnson, 30, is a former volunteer firefighter with Richland Township and his aunt is a member of AFD. He is certified as an EMT and firefighter 1 and 2, plus in hazmat awareness and fire officer strategy and tactics.
Courtney Stowers, 29, owns her own business and has been a volunteer firefighter. She certified as an EMT and firefighter 1 and 2, plus in hazmat awareness and technical rescue.
In other business: The Safety Board awarded a $5,600 contract to MADCO Excavating to demolish a structure at 2314 Dewey St. and a $9,225 contract to Shoyer Group to demolish 428 W. Fourth St.
The board also approved demolition houses at 2103 Central Ave.; 1621 and 1907 Fletcher St.; and 2127 W. 16th St.