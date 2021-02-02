ANDERSON — Applications are being accepted through the end of February for openings on the Anderson Fire Department, which is looking to hire up to six firefighters.
The department is budgeted for 110 employees and Chief Dave Cravens said there are currently 105 members of the department.
Cravens said there are firefighters scheduled to retire in April, March and August, and the list of new hires is expected to be completed by late April.
“There is not a state fire academy,” Cravens said of the training process. “We will do our own academy for Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 designations in the late spring or early summer.”
The department will also consider firefighters who are willing to transfer from other departments during the hiring process.
Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 36, have a high school diploma or GED and have valid identification.
“We are fortunate to have an exceptional Fire Department in our community and we are excited about adding new firefighters to the department,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “Our administration has made several improvements to our public safety program including improved training, equipment upgrades and new fire trucks and ambulances.”
Once the online application is completed the applicants will receive an additional packet of information they are required to complete and return to the Fire Department.
Applications are available at www.cityofanderson.com/jobs.aspx.
Additional information can be obtained from Cravens at 765-648-6622 or Deputy Chief Wilbert Kelly at 765-648-6624.
