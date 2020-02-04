ANDERSON — Anderson firefighter Brent Holland will be honored by members of the department following his death on Monday.
Holland, 47, served with the Anderson Fire Department for 22 years.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said there were numerous members of the department at the hospital on Monday night.
Holland’s body was escorted to the Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with a police car procession and several Anderson Fire Department vehicles.
“We’re treating it as a line of duty death because he was battling cancer,” Cravens said Tuesday. “There will be a firefighter with him the entire time until his burial.”
Holland was elected to an at-large seat on the Madison County Council in 2016 and, despite his illness, attended most of the council meetings.
He was elected president of the Madison County Council in January and was a candidate for re-election in the May primary.
“I worked with him on the truck,” Cravens said. “He was a good prankster, and we developed a special bond.
“No matter what happened on the department we never let it get into the way of our friendship.”
Cravens described Holland as courageous and good natured.
“He will be dearly missed,” he said.
Councilman Anthony Emery said he will remember Holland's positive attitude through his illness.
“He always had a smile on his face and said he was going to beat it,” Emery said.
Emery said that during their years together on the Madison County Council the two men became good friends.
“He had the biggest heart,” he said. “No one ever said anything bad about him.”
Emery said Holland showed his commitment to the county council and his caring about the community by attending the council meetings during his illness.
In December hundreds of first responders and local residents surprised Holland and his family by singing Christmas carols with live reindeer at his Anderson home.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said there will be a caucus sometime in February to elect someone to complete Holland’s term on the Madison County Council.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
