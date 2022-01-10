ANDERSON — A four-year contract between the city of Anderson and the Fraternal Order of Firefighters has been approved.
On Monday, the Anderson Board of Public Safety OK'd the contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the new contract includes a 4% pay increase in 2022, matching what all elected officials, department heads and nonunion employees will get.
The contract includes 3% pay increases in 2023 and 2024, and a 4% pay hike in 2025.
Eicks said the new contract includes an increase in annual longevity pay for each of the next three years.
Cody Leever, president of the firefighters' union, said the new contract was approved by a vote of 57-7.
The Safety Board approved the appointment of Mike Lee as the new chief of the Anderson Police Department.
Lee has been a member of the police force since 1994, and has been assistant chief of the Uniform Division since 2020. He also had that position from 2008 through 2011 during the administration of then-Mayor Kris Ockomon.
Lee is also a past president of Anderson Fraternal Order of Police.
“Mike has had a distinguished career with APD,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “He has been recognized for his service and has received many awards.”
The Safety Board approved the hiring of Jacob Reed as a member of the Police Department.
Reed, 31, has been a member of the Muncie Police Department for four years and is an Anderson resident.
The Anderson Police Department has 104 members and is budgeted for 110.
