ANDERSON — Anderson firefighters battled a fire Monday afternoon at the Newco Metals facility on East 22nd Street.
Units were dispatched to the metal recycling company at 2:58 p.m., said Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens. It took several units about four hours to extinguish the blaze; there were no reported injuries.
Originally one firetruck, Engine 7, was dispatched. Upon arriving, Capt. Rob Gilum told dispatch about the heavy black smoke and upgraded the fire to get more firefighters and equipment on the scene.
The black smoke was visible throughout southern Anderson.
Cravens said two additional engine companies, a rescue truck, ambulance and Battalion Chief Matt Cole responded.
Cravens and Assistant Chief Todd Cawthorn arrived to assist Cole with the fire command center.
Cravens said the firefight used about 80,000 gallon of water.
Early investigation has led fire officials to believe a crane operator struck something in the scrapyard that led to a small explosion, which sparked the fire.
Several area departments shuttled water into the area to assist Anderson Fire Department: Adams Township, Chesterfield/Union Township, Lafayette Township and Pendleton.