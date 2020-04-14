ANDERSON — Anderson firefighters battled two fires less than 12 hours apart in high wind conditions on Monday. Both homes were a total loss, officials said.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the first fire was dispatched at 9:42 a.m. to a two-story home at 2606 Halford St.
No one was home at the time of the fire and Cravens said it appeared the fire may have been caused by a candle, but it remains under investigation.
“We consider it accidental at this time,” Cravens said.
When firefighters arrived flames were spotted coming through the roof and it took more than an hour to extinguish due to the high winds, he said.
“When it was going through the roof, the high wind makes it spread a lot faster,” Cravens said.
He said no one was injured and the damage was estimated to be about $35,000. Red Cross provided assistance to the two residents.
The second fire was reported at 9 p.m. at 144 S. Coventry drive.
Cravens said it took 20 firefighters almost two hours before the fire was under control.
“Flames were showing from the garage, it got up into the attic and ran across the roof of the home,” he said.
One of the homeowners told firefighters she went to open the garage door to the home and the fire blew the door open on her, Cravens said.
“She closed the door and called 911,” he said. “Dispatch had her evacuate the house. No one was hurt.”
Cravens said the fire remains under investigation and damage is estimated at $75,000. Red Cross was not contacted for assistance.
“I don’t know if they had some other place to go or not,” he said. “There would be a lot of water damage and smoke damage.”
A gofundme fundraiser was started in the family’s name and 141 people donated a total of $11,945 of a requested $10,000 goal as of Tuesday evening. The fundraiser said several “fur babies” were lost in the fire and most of the family’s belongings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.