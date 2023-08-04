Anderson reaches state fair Band Day state finals

Color Guard member Aubrey Jeffries performs during the Indiana State Fair Band Day preliminaries with the Anderson Marching Highlanders on Friday in Indianapolis. Anderson placed third in their division and made it to the finals.

 Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin

INDIANAPOLIS — Marching bands from Anderson High School and Frankton-Lapel have reached the finals of the Indiana State Fair Band Day competition.

The two bands were among 16 from across the state that qualified via their performances in preliminaries earlier Friday for the Friday night finals at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Madison County area bands from Elwood, Daleville-Cowan and Alexandria were not chosen for the finals.

Look for coverage of the finals tonight at heraldbulletin.com and in Saturday's print edition of The Herald Bulletin.

