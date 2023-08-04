INDIANAPOLIS — Marching bands from Anderson High School and Frankton-Lapel have reached the finals of the Indiana State Fair Band Day competition.
The two bands were among 16 from across the state that qualified via their performances in preliminaries earlier Friday for the Friday night finals at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Madison County area bands from Elwood, Daleville-Cowan and Alexandria were not chosen for the finals.
Look for coverage of the finals tonight at heraldbulletin.com and in Saturday's print edition of The Herald Bulletin.