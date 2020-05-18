ANDERSON — Anderson has been awarded $3.5 million from the Federal Transit Administration for the operation of the local bus system.
The $3.5 million is part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding being provided by the federal government to the state of Indiana.
The City of Anderson Transit System, or CATS, has continued to operate on a regular schedule since the city and county went under a stay-at-home order for local residents in March.
The funds will be used to cover operating and maintenance costs for the bus system during the pandemic public health emergency.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the administration was aware it was possible some CARES Act would be made available.
“This gives us several options,” he said. “We’re excited to get the funding.
“We decided to use the federal money for operating expenses,” Broderick said. “The money budgeted for operating costs will be used to purchase new CATS buses.”
He said the city is also looking at purchasing a new machine to wash the vehicles and new lift equipment for working on the buses.
Indiana received $46 million in federal funding with Muncie getting $5.7 million; Terre Haute, $4 million; and Kokomo, $2.6 million.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” K. James Williams, acting FTA administrator, said in a press release announcing the grant award. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
The Federal Transit Administration has also issued a safety advisory to implement safety procedures including the wearing of face marks, personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces.
