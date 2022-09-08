ANDERSON — The committees to oversee the distribution of Anderson’s American Rescue Plan funds could be finalized in the coming week.
Earlier this year, Anderson City Council approved an ordinance for the process to be used to distribute the $23.1 million.
The ordinance calls for naming five different committees to review the applications and made recommendations to the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the council.
Broderick and the council can each make up to four appointments to each committee.
The five committees are small business and restaurants; nonprofit organizations; homeowner assistance; affordable housing; and homeless.
Rebecca Crumes, president of Anderson City Council, on Thursday asked how many names are needed to fill out the five committees.
She said only council members Jennifer Culp and Joe Newman asked to be appointed to the nonprofit and small business committees, respectively.
At the meeting, no other council member expressed an interest in serving on a specific committee.
“I want the committees to represent the community,” Crumes said. “What it takes to get the process moving forward.”
Deputy Mayor David Eicks said there can be one committee to oversee the five areas outlined in the ordinance or five separate committees.
Paul Podlejski, city attorney, said the council is being asked to provide four names.
Councilwoman Culp said there should be different groups of people named with expertise in the nonprofit and small business areas.
She recommended Rob Spaulding and Greg Graham to serve on the nonprofit committee and Ben Orcutt and Brianna Price on the small business committee.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon recommended Ron Harris and Perry Washington serve on a committee.
“My goal is to get the money to the nonprofits,” Crumes said. “I don’t want to impede the process.”
Broderick said he will appoint representatives from the city’s Economic Development and Community Development departments to serve on the five committees.
“The council should select people you think best for each committee,” he said. “There could be fewer people on each committee.
“I’m going through the process of naming people to these committees.”
Crumes did ask why committee members were being limited to residents of Anderson.
Broderick said as an example that members of the City Council have to live in the city of Anderson and in certain council districts in order to serve.
“A person should live in the city if they’re making decisions concerning the city,” Broderick said.
Culp said noncity residents can take part in the discussion by Madison County officials on how the county will spend the $25.1 million in ARP funds.
Resident Angie Stickler said local residents prefer to see multiple committees to consider how the city’s funds are distributed.