ANDERSON — Anderson High School graduates, including valedictorian Nichole Tupling, participated in a drive-by ceremony Tuesday along the drive in front of the school on Madison Avenue.
The event was intended both as a way to acknowledge the students' achievement and to enable them to say good-bye to the teachers they haven't seen since before spring break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High schools throughout Madison County and surrounding communities are using different ways of celebrating graduations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.