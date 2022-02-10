Anderson High School counselor aids students with their post-graduate plans

ANDERSON — At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, Anderson High School added a college and careers counselor to better aid students as they begin thinking about their lives after high school.
Before this school year, AHS had just a freshman counselor and three upperclassmen counselors. However, the district noticed that there was a need for a college and careers counselor.
“Unfortunately, because of the caseload, we just didn’t have the time to devote that one-on-one attention to college and career needs,” said Terri Wilson, college and careers counselor at AHS.
Wilson, who is in her fourth year as an AHS counselor, is headed into her 17th year of school counseling, though this her first time advising only about college and careers.
In Wilson’s eyes, her job is to help students with their future plans, whether that be education, enlistment or employment.
“In my opinion, college isn’t always best for everyone.”
She devotes the most time to those interested in higher education including college, university, trade school and tech schools.
“When you’re talking about college applications and scholarships, those are more time consuming.”
Wilson not only advises students to help them determine their future, but she also plays a role in the application process.
She provides workshops on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, plus scholarship workshops and even hosts events where students can come work on their college applications.
“Even though our students all have devices, they don’t always have access to good, reliable internet services,” Wilson said.
Offering this service also lets students get help throughout the process, which is especially crucial for students who are first-generation college students, meaning their parents did not attend a four-year institution.
For students who are interested in enlisting in the armed forces, Wilson helps connect them with recruiters.
She also helps students find which branch would be the best fit for them.
“Just because your uncle we,nt into a certain branch doesn’t mean that’s the best fit for you.”
She also recommends that students meet with more than one recruiter and discuss career options before signing with a specific branch.
Wilson takes a different approach for students who wish to go directly into the workforce after high school.
“The thing that I really push on them is you need to be marketable. You need some skills,” she said.
Fortunately, Anderson Community Schools houses the D26 career center where students can learn necessary skills.
“Our students can walk out with certifications … real work experience and skills that they can go out and get a good-paying job.”
Wilson has been able to meet with all juniors and seniors, and she plans on meeting with all freshman and sophomores soon.
Currently, a lot of Wilson’s time is dedicated to the senior class, as their future will start the soonest. Wilson is hoping to focus on underclassmen more within the coming years.
Wilson has already seen results related to the addition of her position. In the 2020-2021 school year, only nine students applied for the Lily Endowment scholarship, whereas this year, 31 applied. While no AHS students received the scholarship, Wilson noted it was a huge jump from previous years.
This spring, Wilson hopes to take a group of students to Anderson University and Ivy Tech Community College Anderson to see what college campuses are like.
Wilson wants every student to know that the services she offers are based off of student needs.
“If there’s something they need, reach out and let me know, and that will help me build the program.”
