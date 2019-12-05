ANDERSON — Anderson High School is on a soft lockdown, according to school officials.
The lockdown, which requires students to stay in their classroom, went into effect just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning, said Joe Cronk, chief operations officer for Anderson Community Schools.
He said a student fight is the reason for the lockdown.
“There is no ongoing danger,” Cronk said.
Details about the fight were unavailable, Cronk said, because school officials are still dealing the student discipline surrounding the incident. He said parents will be updated regarding the incident.
Cronk said students and the public can still come and go from the school during a soft lockdown and they expect it to be lifted within the next hour.
